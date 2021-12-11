VACCINE CHOICE CANADA INTERVIEWS THE RESISTANCE CHICKS

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The Resistance Chicks are sisters Leah and Michelle Svensson - Empowering people with tools to stand up against tyranny. “It’s not Just a Conspiracy Theory if it’s the Truth"
The Resistance Chicks: https://www.resistancechicks.com/
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To Support our Educational and Outreach Work and stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
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https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
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