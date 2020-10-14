BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bio-Bots to Surveil Sewage, Monitor Your Diet & Drug Intake (for "COVID19 detection"..!)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5190 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • October 14, 2020
HHS is scaling up its "National Wastewater Surveillance System," deploying BioBots to municipal sewers in the name of tracking COVID19 spread -- but these agents are also able to monitor at a neighborhood dietary trends, drug/alcohol intake, and much more. We cannot allow a perfect surveillance society to be created -- we must fight while we still have the opportunity. Please spread the word. Christian breaks it down on this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.

FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/10/1...

SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: http://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer

Whitney Webb's excellent piece: https://unlimitedhangout.com/2020/10/...

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
http://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: http://iceagefarmer.com/support

The ICE AGE FARMER broadcast

JOIN THE CONVERSATION:
http://iceagefarmer.com/discord

IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd

⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...

⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com

⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail

*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***

STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
http://iceagefarmer.com/prep

FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright

BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
http://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf

EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
http://Sol-ark.com

BEST CBD:
http://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018

⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer

⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep

LINKS: see full show notes above.

#covid1984

Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
Keywords
censorshiphoaxpreppingagricultureroboticsfarmingsurvivalfood shortagesainwo1984agenda 21faminescoronamasksmsm liesfood warsquarantineslockdownscovidplandemicscamdemiccurfewsbiobots
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pentagon&#8217;s 90-Day Doomsday Plan Should Be Your Wake-Up Call

The Pentagon’s 90-Day Doomsday Plan Should Be Your Wake-Up Call

Mike Adams
Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

HRS Editors
The sleeping sanctuary: Why your choice of sleeping bag matters for camping or prepping

The sleeping sanctuary: Why your choice of sleeping bag matters for camping or prepping

HRS Editors
Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Belle Carter
The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

Mike Adams
Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy