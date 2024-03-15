Greg Kelly: 'Joe really thinks he's in with Black people'

On Thursday's episode of "Greg Kelly Reports" Greg weighed in on a gruesome violent brawl that went viral on social media, explained the idea of race being too emphasized in society, detailed President Joe Biden pandering for votes, talked about the judge denying the motion to dismiss charges on former President Donald Trump in his documents' case, and more on NEWSMAX.
