December 18, 2025

rt.com





US aggression in South America builds, as its military carries out a new deadly strike on a vessel in the pacific, killing four people bringing the death toll to 99 since early September. Overnight drone attacks kills at least three people including one civilian in Russia's south, and sets a cargo ship on fire during strikes on a local port. Vladimir Putin refutes Europe's claims that Russia is preparing for a war with the West as he meets with his Defense Ministry Council.









