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COLONEL SELLIN: PLA TESTED CORONAVIRUS ON U.S. TROOPS
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121 views • July 27, 2021
COLONEL SELLIN: PLA TESTED CORONAVIRUS ON U.S. TROOPS
Today on TruNews, the team looks at how China may have used the military games in October 2019 to infect troops with Coronavirus. Now that predictions of the fourth wave of a COVID explosion are imminent, the unvaccinated are now being blamed by Dr. Fauci. Governors are threatening to go door to door to drag people to cars to take them to get jabbed or compare the unvaccinated to drunk drivers.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/27/21)
France Warned The US In 2015 About The Wuhan Lab It Helped Build, Former COVID-19 Investigator Claims
Wuhan Institute of Virology
(Photo by Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images)
Daily Caller News Foundation logo
ELEANOR BARTOW
INVESTIGATIVE EDITOR
July 26, 2021
9:44 AM ET
FONT SIZE:
In 2015, French intelligence officials warned the U.S. State Department that China was cutting back on agreed collaboration at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a former State Department official told the Daily Caller News Foundation.
France provided the lab’s design, much of its technology, and biosafety training, a State Department cable reported in 2018.
The French government and public and private French scientific organizations gave their support to constructing the lab, the prime minister of France said at the lab’s accreditation ceremony in February 2017.
French security and defense experts did not support sharing the sensitive technology, according to the French newspaper Le Figaro.
The U.S. federal government should have stopped funding research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in 2015 when China reduced its cooperation with the French in building and operating the lab, according to the leader of an investigation into COVID-19’s origins by the State Department under the Trump administration.
In 2015, French intelligence officials warned the U.S. State Department and their own foreign ministry that China was cutting back on agreed collaboration at the lab, former State official David Asher, now a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute think tank, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.
By 2017, the French “were kicked out” of the lab and cooperation ceased, leading French officials to warn the State Department that they had grave concerns as to Chinese motivations, according to Asher.
The State Department alleged in January 2021, at the end of the Trump administration, that the Wuhan lab had engaged in classified research on behalf of the Chinese military since at least 2017.
The State Department did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
On Thursday, China said it would not allow the World Health Organization to inspect the lab further. China has blocked the WHO from accessing important records at the lab. (RELATED: China Rejects WHO Plan To Investigate The Origins Of COVID-19)
“The Chinese basically sucked State into its honey pot operation to gain access to U.S. technology, knowledge, and material support. Classic. Just as they have done in every sector,” Asher said.
Between October 2009 and May 2019, the U.S. Agency for International Development provided $1.1 million to the U.S.-based EcoHealth Alliance for a sub-agreement with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, according to USAID. EcoHealth Alliance also received funding from the Department of Defense’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency that was subcontracted to the Wuhan lab, New York magazine reported. National Institutes of Health grants to EcoHealth Alliance totaling $600,000 between 2014 and 2019 were subcontracted to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
The NIH, Defense Department and USAID should have stopped sending U.S. federal funding to the Wuhan lab back when the French warned the State Department in 2015, Asher said.
State Department officials “in charge of nonproliferation should have shut down all cooperation,” he added.
The Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is at the center of speculation that COVID-19 may have originated from a lab accident, was initiated in 2004 as a joint project between France and China. https://dailycaller.com/2021/07/26/france-wuhan-lab-david-asher-state-department/
Today on TruNews, the team looks at how China may have used the military games in October 2019 to infect troops with Coronavirus. Now that predictions of the fourth wave of a COVID explosion are imminent, the unvaccinated are now being blamed by Dr. Fauci. Governors are threatening to go door to door to drag people to cars to take them to get jabbed or compare the unvaccinated to drunk drivers.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/27/21)
France Warned The US In 2015 About The Wuhan Lab It Helped Build, Former COVID-19 Investigator Claims
Wuhan Institute of Virology
(Photo by Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images)
Daily Caller News Foundation logo
ELEANOR BARTOW
INVESTIGATIVE EDITOR
July 26, 2021
9:44 AM ET
FONT SIZE:
In 2015, French intelligence officials warned the U.S. State Department that China was cutting back on agreed collaboration at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a former State Department official told the Daily Caller News Foundation.
France provided the lab’s design, much of its technology, and biosafety training, a State Department cable reported in 2018.
The French government and public and private French scientific organizations gave their support to constructing the lab, the prime minister of France said at the lab’s accreditation ceremony in February 2017.
French security and defense experts did not support sharing the sensitive technology, according to the French newspaper Le Figaro.
The U.S. federal government should have stopped funding research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in 2015 when China reduced its cooperation with the French in building and operating the lab, according to the leader of an investigation into COVID-19’s origins by the State Department under the Trump administration.
In 2015, French intelligence officials warned the U.S. State Department and their own foreign ministry that China was cutting back on agreed collaboration at the lab, former State official David Asher, now a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute think tank, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.
By 2017, the French “were kicked out” of the lab and cooperation ceased, leading French officials to warn the State Department that they had grave concerns as to Chinese motivations, according to Asher.
The State Department alleged in January 2021, at the end of the Trump administration, that the Wuhan lab had engaged in classified research on behalf of the Chinese military since at least 2017.
The State Department did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
On Thursday, China said it would not allow the World Health Organization to inspect the lab further. China has blocked the WHO from accessing important records at the lab. (RELATED: China Rejects WHO Plan To Investigate The Origins Of COVID-19)
“The Chinese basically sucked State into its honey pot operation to gain access to U.S. technology, knowledge, and material support. Classic. Just as they have done in every sector,” Asher said.
Between October 2009 and May 2019, the U.S. Agency for International Development provided $1.1 million to the U.S.-based EcoHealth Alliance for a sub-agreement with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, according to USAID. EcoHealth Alliance also received funding from the Department of Defense’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency that was subcontracted to the Wuhan lab, New York magazine reported. National Institutes of Health grants to EcoHealth Alliance totaling $600,000 between 2014 and 2019 were subcontracted to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
The NIH, Defense Department and USAID should have stopped sending U.S. federal funding to the Wuhan lab back when the French warned the State Department in 2015, Asher said.
State Department officials “in charge of nonproliferation should have shut down all cooperation,” he added.
The Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is at the center of speculation that COVID-19 may have originated from a lab accident, was initiated in 2004 as a joint project between France and China. https://dailycaller.com/2021/07/26/france-wuhan-lab-david-asher-state-department/
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