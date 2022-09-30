Create New Account
Labour member Angelo Sanchez has been suspended from the party after what he said about Ukraine:
Be Children of Light
"Supporting NATO, you are not supporting the people of Ukraine, you are supporting US hegemony."


Speaking the the truth gets you cancelled in the Labour Party as well

