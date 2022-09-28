THE CITIZEN CHILD: MASS EXIT, TRUMP, CLINTON, ECONOMY, STOCKS

#POLITICS #PROPHECY #AMERICA(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]

Today's word: Citizen children will be at risk in America; in times of panic and mass exit those who didn't prepare will face bitter choices. Idolatry will forever stir God's anger. As long as you give God's place to an idol that idol will be destroyed. Mercy shown before won't be shown again. Mexicans will leave America taking their labor, friendship, and resources with them. Service industries will languish and workers will be hard to find. Stock market crash of 1922 will repeat itself. It is time to repent and seek God for guidance.





Trump is dirty. Hillary is dirty. Obama is dirty. When will people accept that men are fallen & only God is worthy of WORSHIP? America, you have wasted your chance with God. Truly, whether you receive it as truth or not, you wasted it. I began this work hearing from God, that if He had sent me to ANY OTHER NATION, even if I had to speak with an interpreter because I didn't know their language- He said that nation would have repented. I was told this before I ever began this work- (Ezekiel 3:4-6) Then He said to me, “Son of man, go now to the house [of Israel] and speak My words to them. For you are not being sent to a people of unfamiliar speech or difficult language, but to the house [of Israel]— not to the many peoples of unfamiliar speech and difficult language whose words you cannot understand. Surely if I had sent you to them, they would have listened to you. It means all can hear what the Lord says clearly but the WARNING, URGENCY & NEED TO REPENT are wasted on the ground. Too few ears hear. Too few hearts accept. If CNN or FOX NEWS were to run this channel, all the videos would be accepted as consecrated fact. But if the servant of God pours out truth, people say Don't judge and where is the proof. So be it. SELAH.





To all who will doubt these words, look at your families you can't share truth with. Your friends, colleagues, social peers and more. What do they tell you? What do they CALL you? What do you see written on social media, is it not a mirror of what's in people's hearts everywhere? BE NOT DECEIVED, GOD IS NOT MOCKED. He said He will mock when calamity comes, therefore who loves Him remember repentance and mercy go hand in hand. God bless.



