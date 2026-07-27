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Date: July 27, 2026. Lesson 146-2026. Title: Imaginary Lion - How Excuses Keep Us from God's Best
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In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart continue their study of Proverbs 26 by examining Solomon's unforgettable portrait of the sluggard in verses 13–16. Why does the lazy man always seem to find a "lion in the street"? How can someone stay busy yet accomplish nothing? And why does laziness often end in self-deception? Through these vivid proverbs, Solomon exposes the progression from excuses, to inactivity, to spiritual paralysis, and finally to a heart convinced it is wiser than those who faithfully do God's work. This practical lesson challenges every believer to confront the imaginary obstacles that keep us from obedience and to embrace the diligence that honors the Lord.

Lesson 146-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961


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