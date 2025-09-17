BETRAYAL: The Constitution Wasn't Stolen. It Was Surrendered

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“A republic … if you can keep it.” We’ve all heard Benjamin Franklin’s famous “constitution day” line. But he wasn’t warning about government, or even the Constitution itself. He was warning us - about us. In his final speech at the Philadelphia Convention, Franklin also issued another warning - a dire prediction of how it would all end. In this episode, we dig into those warnings to understand what “keeping it” really meant to Franklin, Madison, Adams, Dickinson, and so many others who knew that words on paper would never be enough.
Path to Liberty: September 17, 2025