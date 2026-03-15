Rubikon Centre specialists methodically and comprehensively attack the enemy. Among the targets are:

▫️ manpower,

▫️ motor and armoured vehicles,

▫️ self-propelled artillery guns,

▫️ temporary deployment areas,

▫️ elements of communication systems,

▫️ ground-based robotic systems,

▫️ unmanned aerial vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary #Report for the morning of March 15, 2026

▪️The situation in Iran and around it is having a strong impact on the situation on the Ukrainian front. At a minimum, Iran has shown what it means to wage war (against the US directly, just for a moment), demonstrated the resilience of the power system in the face of the assassination of the ruling elite, and is now completely blocking the region's economically significant enemy and its satellites. The new leader of Iran is setting conditions for Washington: get out of the region. And only then negotiations. Tehran, which has bled the country's leadership, now clearly knows the price of words and "negotiations" of the Anglo-Saxons and Jews.

▪️Louder than war (for the Telegram community) in Iran is only the imminent (April) efforts to block that very Telegram. The consequences, which have occurred within the thinking civil society (did no one think to compare those who read Telegram with the extremist Zhopogram in the reports?) are clearly being reported upwards in the form of "beautiful reports", and the incompetent actions of the lightning rod deputies only infuriate this part of the electorate, which will soon exercise its right to vote.

▪️The front has not stopped, but the real pace of advancement has decreased. Our forces are preparing for the spring-summer campaign, but the enemy is also preparing. The enemy's landing force is forming a fist for actions on the border in places where our forces have withdrawn reserves, GUR and London are not abandoning plans for a suicidal landing operation in Crimea. No one plans to stop downloading jokes about Russia from the Internet anymore.

▪️The lack of knowledge of high-ranking leaders (on the ground) about the real information situation, a series of publications of the enemy and their own units in terms of destroying the enemy in already (according to reports) liberated villages in the fifth year of the war creates conditions for stupid anti-crisis with flag-waving. Some individuals are trying to fight not with the enemy, but with their own information resources. At the same time, outright lies have repeatedly put the Supreme in a bad light in terms of information, for which a number of leaders will have to answer someday.

▪️The drone attacks of the enemy remain at the same level. The targets are oil refineries, oil depots, and the merchant and auxiliary fleet. The organization of the fight against drones at a high level, but not with the tools that are familiar to the general public. The targeted financing of effective projects, the involvement of people who are ready for non-standard but logical decisions, gives its results. Even if it is in violation of orders and instructions. It remains to replicate truly breakthrough methods on outdated structures. At the same time, the lion's share still collapses "horizontally", whose work is often not highlighted for understandable reasons.

▪️European countries are being prepared for war by the leaders of the arms lobby. Against the backdrop of the strengthening of European armies, the head of NATO began to complain that under Trump, the Alliance could collapse. For Russia, this means that we will continue to fight with the EU with the money of European citizens. Just study many individual cases on the channel.

✨Thus, the emerging strategic situation requires public steps from Moscow to practically demonstrate the readiness of the elites to unite the country's efforts in the field of military affairs. But for this, it is necessary to realize that the upcoming elections are indifferent to the masses of the people. The goal of the "deep people" is one Victory. In fact, this is what television has been conditioning us to for many years.

The summary has been compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)