© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CONSPIRACY 1 BRINGS THE TRUTH Michael or Michelle you decide Raw War
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
375 views • January 13, 2021
Please Rate Comment and SUBSCRIBE!
╔═╦╗╔╦╗╔═╦═╦╦╦╦╗╔═╗
║╚╣║║║╚╣╚╣╔╣╔╣║╚╣═╣
╠╗║╚╝║║╠╗║╚╣║║║║║═╣
╚═╩══╩═╩═╩═╩╝╚╩═╩═╝..
The UNITED STATES of AMERICA is a corporation. Go to the UNITED STATES CODE (note the capitalization, indicating the corporation, not the Republic) Title 28 3002 (15) (A) (B) (C). It is stated unequivocally that the UNITED STATES is a corporation.
________________________________________
INFORMATION DELETED IN OTHER VIDEO BY YOUTUBE
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Lincoln made his first executive order as Ceasar of the USA and made himself President Dictator and president of the Corporation ending the republic. We have been living under martial law ever since. FDR even passed a law that all US Citizens are the enemy of the USA. The US is bankrupt and has been since 1933, The Receivers of the US Bankruptcy is the INT Bankers via the World Bank, UN, and IMF
All US offices, officers, and Depts are working under a "de facto" status only under the emergency war powers. This new form of GMT is known as a democracy(Instead of Republic) being an established communist/socialist order under the "The New Governor of America" - Congressional Record March 17th, 1993, Vol 33, Page H-1303. It is established fact that the US Fed Government has been dissolved under the Emergency Banking Act March 9, 1933, 48 Stat. 1, Public Law 89-719 Declared by FDR
Being Bankrupt and insolvent H.J.R. 192, 73rd. Congress in session June 5, 1933- Joint Resolution to suspend the Gold Standard and Abrogate the Gold Clause - Dissolved the Sovereign Authority of the US and the official capacities of all US Gov Offices Officers and Depts and is further evidence the US Fed Gov only exist today in Name only. The US being in Martial Law since 1933 and as far back as the civil war Senate Report 93-549 (1973)
Us Citizens Declared Enemies of US By FDR ex ord 2040 and ratified by congress march 9th 1933 48 Stat 1. FDR changed the meaning of TRADING WITH THE ENEMY ACT of Dec 6th, 1917 by changing the word "without" to citizens "within" the US. a Legal Name is a "Prisoner of War" Name. Fictitious "nom de guerre" name for a non-living entity: also referred to as the strawman and or transmitting utility.JOHN DOE -Name in all caps which is a format called Capitus Dimenutio Maxima
Capitus Diminutio Maxima (Maximum Diminished Status) means that a man's condition changes from freedom to bondage and becomes a slave or item of inventory - Blacks Law Dictionary Revised 4th Ed. 1968. A fictional persona being surety for the debt as fiction in commerce also known as "Ens Legis" which means "legal entity" It is non-human and "civilly dead". That is not you... unless you are a fiction. Realize with your REAL EYES ;)
Freedom is real and attainable.
To become a Patreon https://www.patreon.com/user?u=47913238 (MERCH)
Without having my video taken down by Screw Tube you will just have to watch it and see exactly what I got for Christmas you will not believe what it is I can say that we all have been waiting to hear about this for almost 4 years now plus bonus info that is explosive!
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
CONSPIRACY 1 NEWS NOW Report is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the narration is either opinion, criticism, information, or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions
https://www.tubebuddy.com/quicknav/la...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIm...
https://www.tubebuddy.com/CONSPIRACY1
To become a Patreon https://www.patreon.com/user?u=47913238 (MERCH)
╔═╦╗╔╦╗╔═╦═╦╦╦╦╗╔═╗
║╚╣║║║╚╣╚╣╔╣╔╣║╚╣═╣
╠╗║╚╝║║╠╗║╚╣║║║║║═╣
╚═╩══╩═╩═╩═╩╝╚╩═╩═╝..
The UNITED STATES of AMERICA is a corporation. Go to the UNITED STATES CODE (note the capitalization, indicating the corporation, not the Republic) Title 28 3002 (15) (A) (B) (C). It is stated unequivocally that the UNITED STATES is a corporation.
________________________________________
INFORMATION DELETED IN OTHER VIDEO BY YOUTUBE
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Lincoln made his first executive order as Ceasar of the USA and made himself President Dictator and president of the Corporation ending the republic. We have been living under martial law ever since. FDR even passed a law that all US Citizens are the enemy of the USA. The US is bankrupt and has been since 1933, The Receivers of the US Bankruptcy is the INT Bankers via the World Bank, UN, and IMF
All US offices, officers, and Depts are working under a "de facto" status only under the emergency war powers. This new form of GMT is known as a democracy(Instead of Republic) being an established communist/socialist order under the "The New Governor of America" - Congressional Record March 17th, 1993, Vol 33, Page H-1303. It is established fact that the US Fed Government has been dissolved under the Emergency Banking Act March 9, 1933, 48 Stat. 1, Public Law 89-719 Declared by FDR
Being Bankrupt and insolvent H.J.R. 192, 73rd. Congress in session June 5, 1933- Joint Resolution to suspend the Gold Standard and Abrogate the Gold Clause - Dissolved the Sovereign Authority of the US and the official capacities of all US Gov Offices Officers and Depts and is further evidence the US Fed Gov only exist today in Name only. The US being in Martial Law since 1933 and as far back as the civil war Senate Report 93-549 (1973)
Us Citizens Declared Enemies of US By FDR ex ord 2040 and ratified by congress march 9th 1933 48 Stat 1. FDR changed the meaning of TRADING WITH THE ENEMY ACT of Dec 6th, 1917 by changing the word "without" to citizens "within" the US. a Legal Name is a "Prisoner of War" Name. Fictitious "nom de guerre" name for a non-living entity: also referred to as the strawman and or transmitting utility.JOHN DOE -Name in all caps which is a format called Capitus Dimenutio Maxima
Capitus Diminutio Maxima (Maximum Diminished Status) means that a man's condition changes from freedom to bondage and becomes a slave or item of inventory - Blacks Law Dictionary Revised 4th Ed. 1968. A fictional persona being surety for the debt as fiction in commerce also known as "Ens Legis" which means "legal entity" It is non-human and "civilly dead". That is not you... unless you are a fiction. Realize with your REAL EYES ;)
Freedom is real and attainable.
To become a Patreon https://www.patreon.com/user?u=47913238 (MERCH)
Without having my video taken down by Screw Tube you will just have to watch it and see exactly what I got for Christmas you will not believe what it is I can say that we all have been waiting to hear about this for almost 4 years now plus bonus info that is explosive!
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
CONSPIRACY 1 NEWS NOW Report is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the narration is either opinion, criticism, information, or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions
https://www.tubebuddy.com/quicknav/la...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIm...
https://www.tubebuddy.com/CONSPIRACY1
To become a Patreon https://www.patreon.com/user?u=47913238 (MERCH)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.