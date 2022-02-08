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Human Genetic Variation and Types of Immunological Diseases and Their Effect on Individuals who Inherited Them with Matthew Cook
Finding Genius Podcast
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20 views • February 08, 2022
How do primary deficiency disorders affect those who present with them? Since some aren’t even common enough to name, the effects can be quite challenging to pin down. Listen up to learn:

How studying a single gene disorder can offer insight

Possibilities to begin treating overreactions in immune responses

What modulates people’s reaction to Hyper IgE syndrome

Professor of Medicine and the Director of the Center for Personalized Immunology, Matthew Cook, shares his work understanding the effects of immune-mediated diseases.

Immune disorders can be debilitating for some of those who have them, but they can also run the gamut of effects from innocuous to severe. However, by examining the genetics of the diseases and those who have them, we may be able to begin demystifying some of the causes.

Once we can begin to understand the genetic makeup and its effects on the immune condition, we can start developing treatments to help those who suffer from them. However, a patient’s microbiome may make a significant difference.

To learn more, visit https://www.cpi.org.au to learn more.

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
variationhuman geneticimmunological diseases
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