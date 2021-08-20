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I’m Too Hot For You, Go Away! | Popp Culture
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66 views • August 20, 2021
Take a good look at entitled female nature at its finest, dudes. This is why only 6.5 males out of 1,000 are getting married today, and it’s why 80% of divorces are filed by females.
#TooHotForYou #SingleForever #PoppCulture
Sponsored by the geniuses at https://www.CryptoPhoenix.org
Join them on Telegram for AMAs and watch the future of currency be reborn from the ashes!
Brought to you by “Pretty Lies Perish”
https://tinyurl.com/cervi-pretty-lies-perish
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music and Jeffrey Paul
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
https://tinyurl.com/jeffrey-paul-youtube
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://tinyurl.com/popp-main-youtube
https://tinyurl.com/popp-youtube-bits
https://tinyurl.com/popp-bitchute
https://tinyurl.com/popp-rumble
https://tinyurl.com/popp-brighteon
https://tinyurl.com/popp-minds
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday at 8pm Eastern!
https://tinyurl.com/popp-going-his-own-way-tv
https://tinyurl.com/popp-backup-youtube
https://tinyurl.com/manosphere-popp
https://tinyurl.com/popp-odysee
https://tinyurl.com/popp-roxytube
https://tinyurl.com/popp-facebook
https://tinyurl.com/popp-twitch
https://tinyurl.com/popp-dlive
Video Throwbacks
System Surfers
https://tinyurl.com/systemsurfers
The Friendzone is Real
https://tinyurl.com/friendzoneisreal
Don’t Date Damaged Goods
https://tinyurl.com/dont-date-damaged-goods
Narbipolbitchistic
https://tinyurl.com/narbipolbitchistic
Sources
Miss Too Spicy’s Monument to Insanity
https://archive.vn/MRL6F
The Wage Gap is Totally Real
https://archive.vn/yclz9
The Friendzone is a Myth?
https://archive.vn/tc86K
Marriage Rates Fall to Lowest Level in 120 Years
https://archive.vn/Mix7E
#TooHotForYou #SingleForever #PoppCulture
Sponsored by the geniuses at https://www.CryptoPhoenix.org
Join them on Telegram for AMAs and watch the future of currency be reborn from the ashes!
Brought to you by “Pretty Lies Perish”
https://tinyurl.com/cervi-pretty-lies-perish
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music and Jeffrey Paul
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
https://tinyurl.com/jeffrey-paul-youtube
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://tinyurl.com/popp-main-youtube
https://tinyurl.com/popp-youtube-bits
https://tinyurl.com/popp-bitchute
https://tinyurl.com/popp-rumble
https://tinyurl.com/popp-brighteon
https://tinyurl.com/popp-minds
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday at 8pm Eastern!
https://tinyurl.com/popp-going-his-own-way-tv
https://tinyurl.com/popp-backup-youtube
https://tinyurl.com/manosphere-popp
https://tinyurl.com/popp-odysee
https://tinyurl.com/popp-roxytube
https://tinyurl.com/popp-facebook
https://tinyurl.com/popp-twitch
https://tinyurl.com/popp-dlive
Video Throwbacks
System Surfers
https://tinyurl.com/systemsurfers
The Friendzone is Real
https://tinyurl.com/friendzoneisreal
Don’t Date Damaged Goods
https://tinyurl.com/dont-date-damaged-goods
Narbipolbitchistic
https://tinyurl.com/narbipolbitchistic
Sources
Miss Too Spicy’s Monument to Insanity
https://archive.vn/MRL6F
The Wage Gap is Totally Real
https://archive.vn/yclz9
The Friendzone is a Myth?
https://archive.vn/tc86K
Marriage Rates Fall to Lowest Level in 120 Years
https://archive.vn/Mix7E
Keywords
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