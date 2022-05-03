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Anti-Pope: Catholic Writer Says Francis Has Assumed Invalid Authority Over Catholic Church
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227 views • May 03, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Is Pope Francis an anti-pope? Patrick Coffin joins The Stew Peters Show to discuss the alleged fake-Pope fraud, and what this means for the Catholic Church.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13ahnv-anti-pope-catholic-writer-says-francis-has-assumed-invalid-authority-over-c.html
Is Pope Francis an anti-pope? Patrick Coffin joins The Stew Peters Show to discuss the alleged fake-Pope fraud, and what this means for the Catholic Church.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13ahnv-anti-pope-catholic-writer-says-francis-has-assumed-invalid-authority-over-c.html
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