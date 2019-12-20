GcMAF - A suppressed cancer cure and the persecution of David Noakes and Lynda Thyer (MIRRORED)Mirrored from YouTube channel Rob Ahlgren at:-This is a short video to let the world know about GcMAF and how it's been suppressed as a cure for tumour based cancers for over 25 years.On June 12 2019 I had the opportunity to interview Mr. David Noakes the Founder and CEO of First Immune a company that was producing a natural protein called GcMAF. The results of GcMAF on Cancer and Autism are the most significant that I have come accross in all my research. With over 11000 patients treated and an astounding success rate with even stage 4 patients the clinics were shut down by the MHRA. This video shows the corruption surrounding the suppression of GcMAF despite overwhelming scientific evidence of its efficacy.For more information on GcMAF go to;To sign a petition and to learn more about this story and the corrupt MHRA go to;For more of Rob's videos click on link below;CategoryFilm & Animation