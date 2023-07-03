DAY 5: Fire Protection Engr Brendan Murphy - 'Crime Scene to Courtroom' - Pre-Release Fundraiser

Welcome to DAY 5 of 8 of the Phase 2 Campaign for the film series 9/11: Crime
Scene to Courtroom! Phase 1, WTC Building 7, is “in-the-can” and in post-
production, and we’re NOW MOVING FORWARD with the critical WTC Twin Towers
Phase 2 of the Film Series! Brendan Murphy details for the Grand Jury the
elements of fire prevention built into World Trade Center 7 that assured it
could never fail “due to office fires” as claimed by NIST. Today we bring you
exclusive pre-release testimony from 15 year Fire Protection Engineer, Brendan
Murphy - from the DC Metro area. He will be featured in Phase 1 of the Film
Series, (as well as Phase 2 - when we succeed this week in reach our goal of
$54,000 with your help - our Co-Producers) !! Mr. Murphy explains to the Grand
Jury: “the fires only burned for about 20 or 30 minutes before moving on to
another section of the building, which is not long enough to impact the two or
three-hour fire resistive rating of the spray-on fireproofing…!” He will also
tell them of the implausibility that the fire alarm would have,
coincidentally, been placed in ‘test mode’ on the very same day that the 9/11
attacks took place. It’s clearly a strong testimony that will inform and
impact the Grand Jury deeply. And there is much more that he shares in the
film. In fact, each of our experts and eye-witnesses featured in this film
series will be just as powerful for the Grand Jury. So be sure to join us each
of the 8 days in this series to see the additional astonishing content we’ve
uncovered for you! In this fundraising drive we take you “behind the scenes”
because we want you to know what’s happening on the film set and in the
editing room. The dream team film crew - on the set at the Supreme Court of
the United States with Richard Gage and Mick Harrison in anticipation of a
breakthrough decision there to hear the case on our First Amendment right to
petition the Government via a Grand Jury investigation. We must raise the
remainder of our $54,000 goal together this week! And, thanks to a couple of
wonderfully generous donors, the remainder is now only $28,000 !! So, jump on
board - while you still can! This film series shifts the tectonic plates of
the 9/11 Truth Movement, and more critically, in public awareness. It will be
submitted to the U.S. Attorney's office and to a court, as a Supplement to the
original WTC Grand Jury Petition and Evidentiary Exhibits. This film project
is a partnership of RichardGage911 and the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry
and features Attorney Mick Harrison, the LC911 Litigation Director, and me
presenting the most comprehensive explosive WTC evidence and legal analysis
ever assembled. Mick, I, and the team are now preparing for Phase 2 where we
go back to Washington DC with our professional film crew – the best in the
business. (This is where YOU come in!) We are inviting each and every one of
you to co-produce Phase 2 of 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom. YOU may not be
able to make a film series with 2-dozen point-by-point episodes like this one.
But guess what? WE can! Mick and I, who have earned your trust for our
respective areas of 9/11 expertise, are showing up to do it for you! So, it’s
an easy stretch! For me, it started with my deep resolve about the importance
of 9/11 Truth - and giving my resources to a cause that I believe in
wholeheartedly. Will you also contribute what you are capable of? Mick, I ,
and everyone at LC911, have been stretching ourselves financially very thin
for more than 15 years. But it’s different for each of us. It’s a matter of
finding our own personal giving level, based on our means, and how inspired we
are about our freedom in this country. Because—let’s face it—the Powers-
That-(shouldn’t)-Be are out of control; and it’s only getting worse. Where do
you draw your line in the sand? If we all participate, then its painless! And
we will raise the required funds together THIS week! Here’s how it works: We
can ALL find our place on this giving ladder! Where is yours? $10? $100?
$1000? Maybe you’re the one who can give at an even higher level because you
understand the importance of this unique project for a historic Special Grand
Jury which is also designed to wake up the public! Tomorrow, you will see the
expert testimony of Prof. J. Leroy Hulsey, Structural Engineer & former Chair
of the Civil Engineering Department at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks.
But don’t wait until tomorrow to show your support. No - let’s get started
right
CSID: 76e1096dbe508fa7
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.