THE WORLD IS MOCKING JUSTIN TRUDEAU AND CANADIANS

Justin Trudeau's Bill C63 got a lot more attention worldwide than I think it was intended to do. People in Costa Rica are now aware of what Justin Trudeau is doing as is everybody in Australia and New Zealand and all over the world. Fox news, CNN and even the British Broadcasting Corporation are able to be seen here in Costa Rica and now everybody is mocking the Prime Minister of Canada and his ridiculous way to try to police everything that Canadians do.

Bill C63 is meant to stop anybody from being able to criticize him during the next election cycle so he can try to pull off another victory. This guy will do anything to keep himself in power. I find myself wondering that if Pierre Poilievre wins the selection against him, where is Justin Trudeau going to be able to hide?

www.kevinjjohnston.me