Be Thou My Vision Audrey Assad

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Optrm7lF16s Be Thou My Vision, a cinematic hymn on “Inheritance”, a Soundtrack for Prayer from Audrey Assad and Fortunate Fall Records.
http://smarturl.it/AA_Inheritance
Directed by Jeremiah Warren
Keep Your Focus on The LORD
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net