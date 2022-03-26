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Ep# 166 DOLTS! part2
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21 views • March 26, 2022
My assessment of the recent Federal Liberal/ NDP agreement or "coalition" to keep the Liberal's in power until 2025.
#Ukraine, #TrudeauMustResign,#JagmeetSingh
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SUPPORT CRUSTY CANUCK HERE : ↙
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Sources:
EU Politicians call out Justin Trudeau in Europe, From Rebel Media: https://youtu.be/edLfZsQM65Y
Liberal/NDP merger: From Jagmeet himself....: https://youtu.be/SqaoqdUWkug
From TRUE North" Andrew Lawton Show: https://youtu.be/uS0_Ycs9dwg
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow " Fork and Torch Society" @
https://forkandtorchsociety.com/
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
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Contact / Follow me:
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-761723
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
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Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/aec3eebf-e7cb-4651-a96f-2627ecd1bd9e/the-crustycanuck's-podcast
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/crustycanuck72
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
#Ukraine, #TrudeauMustResign,#JagmeetSingh
$upport the Podcast via:
SUPPORT CRUSTY CANUCK HERE : ↙
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/CrustyCanuck
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck✅
Sources:
EU Politicians call out Justin Trudeau in Europe, From Rebel Media: https://youtu.be/edLfZsQM65Y
Liberal/NDP merger: From Jagmeet himself....: https://youtu.be/SqaoqdUWkug
From TRUE North" Andrew Lawton Show: https://youtu.be/uS0_Ycs9dwg
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow " Fork and Torch Society" @
https://forkandtorchsociety.com/
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact / Follow me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-761723
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/aec3eebf-e7cb-4651-a96f-2627ecd1bd9e/the-crustycanuck's-podcast
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/crustycanuck72
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
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