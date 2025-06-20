© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 Confirmed Geran drone strikes captured on video, in sequence:
- Bridge near Shakhovo
- Bridge near Vladimirovka
- Ukrainian UAV command post near Yablonovka
- Training camp of the Ukrainian “Donetsk” task force near Popasnoye, Dnepropetrovsk region — followed by secondary ammunition detonations
Adding:
Russia and Iran are fighting against the same forces — Putin
Russia supports Iran in defending its legitimate interests, including in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, Putin stated.
Putin: "Russia and China are not forming a new world order, we are only formalizing it. The new world order is emerging naturally - it is like the sunrise, there is no escaping it."
Putin called the situation in Ukraine a tragedy caused by the West.
Russia has never questioned Ukraine’s right to independence, but it was proclaimed as a neutral state, Putin noted.
Putin recalled the old rule: “Where the Russian soldier sets foot—that is ours.”
Russia offered Ukraine a chance to stop the fighting and negotiate at every stage, Putin stated.
The Russian army is advancing in all directions in the Special Military Operation every day, Putin reported.
❗️⚡️Putin: We don't have a goal to take Sumy, but I don't rule it out
The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost 76,000 troops in the Kursk region alone—this is a catastrophe for them, Putin noted.
Kiev created its own problem by attacking the Kursk region—now the line of contact has expanded, Putin stated.
Detonating a "dirty" nuclear bomb would be the Kiev regime’s final mistake, Putin said.
I hope it never comes to the use of a dirty nuclear bomb, Putin said.
Thankfully, we have no confirmed evidence that Kiev intends to deploy such a bomb, he added.