BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥Confirmed Russian Geran drone strikes captured on video, in sequence
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1280 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • 1 day ago

💥🇺🇦 Confirmed Geran drone strikes captured on video, in sequence:

- Bridge near Shakhovo

- Bridge near Vladimirovka

- Ukrainian UAV command post near Yablonovka

- Training camp of the Ukrainian “Donetsk” task force near Popasnoye, Dnepropetrovsk region — followed by secondary ammunition detonations

Adding: 

Russia and Iran are fighting against the same forces — Putin

Russia supports Iran in defending its legitimate interests, including in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, Putin stated.

Putin: "Russia and China are not forming a new world order, we are only formalizing it. The new world order is emerging naturally - it is like the sunrise, there is no escaping it."

Putin called the situation in Ukraine a tragedy caused by the West.

Russia has never questioned Ukraine’s right to independence, but it was proclaimed as a neutral state, Putin noted.

Putin recalled the old rule: “Where the Russian soldier sets foot—that is ours.”

Russia offered Ukraine a chance to stop the fighting and negotiate at every stage, Putin stated.

The Russian army is advancing in all directions in the Special Military Operation every day, Putin reported.

❗️⚡️Putin: We don't have a goal to take Sumy, but I don't rule it out

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost 76,000 troops in the Kursk region alone—this is a catastrophe for them, Putin noted.

Kiev created its own problem by attacking the Kursk region—now the line of contact has expanded, Putin stated.

Detonating a "dirty" nuclear bomb would be the Kiev regime’s final mistake, Putin said.

I hope it never comes to the use of a dirty nuclear bomb, Putin said.

Thankfully, we have no confirmed evidence that Kiev intends to deploy such a bomb, he added.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy