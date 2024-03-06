Haley Finally Quits After Super Tuesday Beatdown

After suffering numerous defeats by overwhelming margins this primary season, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley finally called it quit after taking a beatdown in fourteen of fifteen Super Tuesday races. The election focus now zeroes in on a rematch of 2020: Donal Trump versus Joe Biden, with the former leading in nearly all national polls. Will the official outcome of the 2024 general election reflect the will of Americans?





Also in this episode:





@ 11:28 | The Biden administration flew hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens directly from foreign countries, over our border, and into U.S. airports;





@ 21:55 | Behavior manipulation expert Jason Christoff testifies during a hearing held by Wisconsin’s Sen. Ron Johnson that shadowy forces have been working to break the American people’s will and turn us into slaves;





@ 32:38 | John Birch Society CEO, Bill Hahn, discusses the implications of the 70-year low in the number of beef cattle in the U.S.