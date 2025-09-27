BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode #97 - Exposing Ancient Religion, Anunnaki & Occult Symbols | Grey Glove Podcast ft Todd Cave
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
10 followers
29 views • 1 day ago

What if the world’s major religions were never about divine truth, but ancient control systems passed down through time?


In this explosive conversation, Chris of the Grey Glove Podcast sits down with Todd Cave, host of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, to uncover hidden knowledge that challenges everything we’ve been taught.


Together, they explore:


🔹How Christianity, Islam, and Judaism share the same coded patterns of control

🔹The influence of the Anunnaki on human history and religion

🔹The mysterious links between Baphomet, Venus, and ancient symbols

🔹Why government, religion, and money are the three “modern religions” shaping our lives

🔹How to break free from programmed belief systems and reclaim consciousness


This episode is not just a discussion, it’s a wake-up call. If you’re ready to question the narrative and see through the illusions, this is the conversation you’ve been waiting for.


Connect with Chris via any of the links below:


Odysee - https://odysee.com/@Axis_of_Evil:4?view=content

Gab - https://gab.com/TheGreyGlovePodcast


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases


🔥 Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe and share this with someone who’s ready to break free from the Matrix.

Keywords
anunnakispiritualawakeningquestioneverythingesotericknowledgebreakthematrixancientmysteriestheconsciousman7toddcavegreyglovepodcastforbiddenhistoryreligionandcontroloccultknowledgeoccultsymbols
