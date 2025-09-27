Episode #97 - Exposing Ancient Religion, Anunnaki & Occult Symbols | Grey Glove Podcast ft Todd Cave

What if the world’s major religions were never about divine truth, but ancient control systems passed down through time?





In this explosive conversation, Chris of the Grey Glove Podcast sits down with Todd Cave, host of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, to uncover hidden knowledge that challenges everything we’ve been taught.





Together, they explore:





🔹How Christianity, Islam, and Judaism share the same coded patterns of control

🔹The influence of the Anunnaki on human history and religion

🔹The mysterious links between Baphomet, Venus, and ancient symbols

🔹Why government, religion, and money are the three “modern religions” shaping our lives

🔹How to break free from programmed belief systems and reclaim consciousness





This episode is not just a discussion, it’s a wake-up call. If you’re ready to question the narrative and see through the illusions, this is the conversation you’ve been waiting for.





Connect with Chris via any of the links below:





Odysee - https://odysee.com/@Axis_of_Evil:4?view=content

Gab - https://gab.com/TheGreyGlovePodcast





Connect with me via any of the links below:





Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786





Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B





Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790





Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/





Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246





Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)





Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast





Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/





Email - [email protected]





***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases





🔥 Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe and share this with someone who’s ready to break free from the Matrix.