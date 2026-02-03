BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Reality Check - The Sabotage of Australia's energy supply
Secret Harbour Sessions
Secret Harbour Sessions
79 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 3 days ago
  • Who pays, how much, and what happens if the engineering and the economics don’t line up with the hype? 

  • Keywords
    sataniccabaldemocide
    FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
    Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
    Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
    Related videos

    No related videos yet.

    Recent News
    Pentagon accelerates drone warfare revolution with $1.1B &#8220;Drone Dominance Program&#8221;

    Pentagon accelerates drone warfare revolution with $1.1B “Drone Dominance Program”

    Belle Carter
    Norway votes to RETAIN monarchy despite royal scandals

    Norway votes to RETAIN monarchy despite royal scandals

    Kevin Hughes
    IT&#8217;S OVER: How China&#8217;s Anti-Stealth Radar and Missiles Have Ended U.S. Military Dominance

    IT’S OVER: How China’s Anti-Stealth Radar and Missiles Have Ended U.S. Military Dominance

    Mike Adams
    Venezuela defies U.S., vows continued alliance with Russia and China

    Venezuela defies U.S., vows continued alliance with Russia and China

    Cassie B.
    The Omniverse Deception: Unmasking the globalist playbook

    The Omniverse Deception: Unmasking the globalist playbook

    Belle Carter
    Germany says U.S. remains its closest partner despite tensions

    Germany says U.S. remains its closest partner despite tensions

    Laura Harris
    More from Brighteon
    Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
    Help & Information
    Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
    Follow Us
    Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

    © Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

    Privacy Policy

    Account
    Log In
    Create an Account
    Keyboard Shortcuts
    Settings
    Change Theme

    © Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

    Privacy Policy