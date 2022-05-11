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Reise nach Jerusalem (2/2) - der Bernstein und die Deutschritter von Bern
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35 views • May 11, 2022
Video vom April 2021: "Bern wurde 1191 gegründet, der Kreuzfahrerorden der Deutschritter ebenso! Wieso heisst der Bernstein Bernstein? Und was haben die Deutschritter mit all dem zu tun? Oh, und hat nicht Leonard BERNSTEIN das Musical "West Side Story" komponiert und uraufgeführt? Bei Bern steht das Einkaufszentrum "Westside". Da ergeben sich wieder ungeahnte Möglichkeiten :-)
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