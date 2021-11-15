© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The Hot And Biting Wind" - Nuclear Devastation In America [End Time Prophetic Word]
Follow
4
Share
Report
289 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: God speaks of invasion by Russia and China, a time when American treasures will be brought from secret hiding places and taken. Warning about Idolatry- why do men exalt themselves above God? There will be no forgiveness without REPENTANCE. Hear the word of the Lord, humble your spirit and repent. Nuclear weapons (or something that has nuclear force) will be used against America, also large parts of the USA will sink under water. There will be "a new underwater map for America". These are the words of the Lord, may God have mercy on all who turn to Him.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/09/the-hot-and-biting-wind-june-18-2015/
Other pages to visit on the blog:
WELCOME, ABOUT, BASICS, PROPHECY.
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: God speaks of invasion by Russia and China, a time when American treasures will be brought from secret hiding places and taken. Warning about Idolatry- why do men exalt themselves above God? There will be no forgiveness without REPENTANCE. Hear the word of the Lord, humble your spirit and repent. Nuclear weapons (or something that has nuclear force) will be used against America, also large parts of the USA will sink under water. There will be "a new underwater map for America". These are the words of the Lord, may God have mercy on all who turn to Him.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/09/the-hot-and-biting-wind-june-18-2015/
Other pages to visit on the blog:
WELCOME, ABOUT, BASICS, PROPHECY.
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.