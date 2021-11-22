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Call: The Shadows Will Betray the Wicked in the End...[20.11.2021]
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71 views • November 22, 2021
expat1250090:
'I'm living in Bulgaria and several people in power have been calling these past days for mandatory v's here too. Most Bulgarians are pretty clued up and so only 26% of the population has so far taken the potion. But the propaganda machine is on 24/7 and now they're turning the heat up. Praying that Bulgarians will stand up for their freedoms!'
8,681 Views nov 20, 2021
THE FIRE RISES
19.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gkMUYGUvX9M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
'I'm living in Bulgaria and several people in power have been calling these past days for mandatory v's here too. Most Bulgarians are pretty clued up and so only 26% of the population has so far taken the potion. But the propaganda machine is on 24/7 and now they're turning the heat up. Praying that Bulgarians will stand up for their freedoms!'
8,681 Views nov 20, 2021
THE FIRE RISES
19.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gkMUYGUvX9M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
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