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Prophecy: A New Day Has Already Dawned, Who Will Be Left behind?
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150 views • May 05, 2021
Have you wrestled and then eventually agreed with God, or have you been fighting against Him? What may have been gained or lost? His truths will soon become our reality as many of those who present themselves as mature in Christ have already been held accountable; like it or not.
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