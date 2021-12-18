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As We Celebrate The Birth of our Savior, Dems Plot the Death of our Nation!
RealNewsChannel.com
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70 views • December 18, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

Gateway Pundit Reports; As the Build Back Bullshit Bill is derailed, at least for now. The Dems switch their focus to H1. Remember it from back in January. We thought it was dead but tiz the season for Resurrection. As Celebrate the Birth and Resurrection of Christ, the Dems resurrect the Bill that will lead to the Death of America as we know it by bringing back Bill H1. This Bill would give full control of our elections to the Federal Government since we all know Government-run programs run "So Well"
This would take authority from the states as laid out in Our Constitution and give it to the fed.

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voter fraudelectionsdeath of americah1
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