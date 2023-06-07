Create New Account
Mr. Miles Guo remains in custody because of corruption and because people lack the courage to give up everything and not enough people are willing to count the cost together
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Conservative Daily host and former prosecutor David Clements (GETTR:@theprofessorsrecord): Mr. Miles Guo remains in custody because of corruption and because people lack the courage to give up everything and not enough people are willing to count the cost together.

06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】《保守派每日播客》主持人、前检察官大卫·克莱门茨(GETTR:@theprofessorsrecord) ：郭文贵先生仍然被关押一是因为腐败，二是因为人们缺乏破釜沉舟的勇气，没有足够多的人愿意与我们共同承担代价。

