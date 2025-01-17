MEDICAL FREEDOM TRIUMPH: WEST VIRGINIA RESTORES VACCINE EXEMPTIONS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In another historic win for the medical freedom movement, West Virginia just made history as Gov. Patrick Morrisey put vaccine exemptions for school children back in play on his very first day in office, leaving only four US states left without vaccine exemptions. This comes on the heels of 2 ICAN-funded legal actions around vaccine exemptions in the state.
POSTED: January 17, 2025