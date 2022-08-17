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Buddhism and UFOs, with Pannobhasa Mahathera & Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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41 views • August 17, 2022

Venerable Pannobhasa and Brian Ruhe meet on May 17, 2019 and talk about how Buddhist cosmology explains some forms of UFOs. Thumbnail image from Brian Ruhe's book, "Freeing the Buddha" chapter 14, "Buddhism and UFOs," first published in 1999. It is also used in this post: https://forteana-blog.blogspot.com/2012/09/buddhism-and-ufos.html


Thanks to Sam Alden for video editing.
See the playlist of videos at Buddhist Monk Truthers https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/2H83eFTsfBMQ/

Paññobhāsa's URL Links:
current blog (mostly philosophy and caustic critiques of Marxism): https://politicallyincorrectdharma.blogspot.com/
primordial website: https://nippapanca.org
Minds page: https://www.minds.com/Pannobhasa_Bhikkhu/
Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/67rZHAtWjVje/
SubscribeStar support page: https://www.subscribestar.com/philosophical-dharma
Discord server (mainly for traditionalist Buddhist discussions and networking): https://discord.gg/YDwsrgTFaM
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChQJMvdH3Is-fw7rVhYd4uA
Twitter (brand new): https://twitter.com/PannobhasaSC
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa
NEW BOOK, “Essays in Theravada Buddhism”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096ZHKY9D
ALSO, 2nd BOOK, “Philosophical Dharma”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097XGM71P/...
3rd BOOK, “Buddhist Ethics, Buddhist Practice”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0991DQBLZ?...

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path

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