Apple Does China's Bidding, Shuts Down Protesters | Clay Travis and Buck Sexton

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton take the Biden White House to task for its gutless doublespeak and nonsense regarding Apple and Twitter. Biden goons like John Kirby think it's good practice to threaten Elon Musk's Twitter for promoting free speech and then call Apple doing China's bidding a "business decision." Leftist loons admire China's authoritarianism and only consider domestic entities to be enemies.
Connect with Clay & Buck!
Become a C&B 24/7 Subscriber: https://www.clayandbuck.com/join-eib-247/
Website: https://www.clayandbuck.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.