Apple Does China's Bidding, Shuts Down Protesters | Clay Travis and Buck Sexton
GalacticStorm
Published 14 hours ago
Clay Travis and Buck Sexton take the Biden White House to task for its gutless doublespeak and nonsense regarding Apple and Twitter. Biden goons like John Kirby think it's good practice to threaten Elon Musk's Twitter for promoting free speech and then call Apple doing China's bidding a "business decision." Leftist loons admire China's authoritarianism and only consider domestic entities to be enemies.

Keywords
chinaappleclay travis and buck sexton

