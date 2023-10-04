Les décès de pilotes augmentent dû aux vaccins contre le covid : L'insécurité des vols est en hausse .... 🤔🤨✈October 4, 2023https://odysee.com/@christophevoisin.a:e/insécuritédesvolsenhaussedûauxdécèsdepilotessuitevaccinscovid:8?lc=9e5b48d66c445e5c9e359be335669af56efb3454fa95e9b5b6f7d5940e849d2c
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.