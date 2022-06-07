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Truth Is Coming Out | Unrestricted Truths
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112 views • June 07, 2022
They are trying to keep us separated and divided! It won’t work when we keep putting out the TRUTH!
Influential hip hop artist Isaiah Robin, one of the next generation of young Black Americans, brings light to darkness, red pilling the audience through his video music–“Left, Right Left” and “Hollywood”–as he found the voice of God within himself and left the music industry to do God’s work by exposing the evil and corruption.
Together, Jenkins and Robin represent two generations of Black America who will help define the new future of truth and freedom.
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-115/
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Influential hip hop artist Isaiah Robin, one of the next generation of young Black Americans, brings light to darkness, red pilling the audience through his video music–“Left, Right Left” and “Hollywood”–as he found the voice of God within himself and left the music industry to do God’s work by exposing the evil and corruption.
Together, Jenkins and Robin represent two generations of Black America who will help define the new future of truth and freedom.
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-115/
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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