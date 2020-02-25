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BANNED: Why Dylann Roof is RIGHT - Whites UNDER-REACT to Racial threats
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14 views • February 25, 2020
This video was banned from my AmericanCrisis Youtube channel. I made this video in June 2015 shortly after Dylann Roof shot those blacks in Church. I pointed out that Dylann Roof is right. (I am very saddened to see that he's been sentenced to death by a Jewish judge).
This was the first full-length video that I made.
This was the first full-length video that I made.
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