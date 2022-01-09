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Why are the vaccinated getting sick?
Zbest News
Zbest News
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1525 views • January 09, 2022
The vaccines have turned this into the pandemic of the vaccinated. It’s the vaccine that has led to the destruction of the immune system but the mainstream media has convinced people that it’s just another variant that is sending people to the hospital. As long as the mass formation psychosis (cult beliefs) continue, people will wind up eventually having a form of human immunodeficiency virus. Everything will make them sick. We are watching it, in disbelief before our eyes. Albert is convincing America that the third shot will make everything better and at the same time he has convinced Israel to take the fourth booster.
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vaccinationvaccinejabcoronaviruscovid 19covid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy