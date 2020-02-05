What Is Really Happening? A Coronavirus Interview With An American In China

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Links
Did Bill Gates & World Economic Forum Predict Coronavirus Outbreak? An Inside Look May Shock You!
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/01/...
Coronavirus Censorship Promoted In Pandemic Exercise Is Now Happening!
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/02/...
Johnson & Johnson Advised Coronavirus Simulation and Now Stands To Gain Financially With New Vaccine
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/01/...
A Pandemic That Scares The General Population Into Submission Can Act As Cover For Many Different Events.
https://survivalblog.science.blog/202...
John Rappoport
https://nomorefakenews.com
Richie Allen
https://www.richieallen.co.uk