Adrenokróm: A valódi igazság (2022 ns version) Figyelem a felkavaró képsorok

KÉRJÜK, NE LEGYENEK GYEREKEK A KÖZELBEN, AMIKOR EZT A VIDEÓT JÁTSSZÁK!!!
Kérjük, nyitottan lépj be. Isten mindent irányít, és Ő már győzött!
Egy nagyon ellentmondásos témával fogtok megismerkedni, egy olyan témával, amit a Mély Állam Cabal elhitette velünk, hogy mind 'összeesküvés elméletek'.
Meglepetés, hazudtak, mindenről, amit valaha is tanítottak nektek!
Minél hamarabb felfogjátok, hogy ezek a pedo-repto-gyermekkereskedő-sátánista-kannibálok a világunkban a 'bukott angyalok', ők a Sátán serege.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.