Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

Adrenokróm: A valódi igazság (2022 ns version) Figyelem a felkavaró képsorok
KÉRJÜK, NE LEGYENEK GYEREKEK A KÖZELBEN, AMIKOR EZT A VIDEÓT JÁTSSZÁK!!!


Kérjük, nyitottan lépj be. Isten mindent irányít, és Ő már győzött!
Egy nagyon ellentmondásos témával fogtok megismerkedni, egy olyan témával, amit a Mély Állam Cabal elhitette velünk, hogy mind 'összeesküvés elméletek'.
Meglepetés, hazudtak, mindenről, amit valaha is tanítottak nektek!
Minél hamarabb felfogjátok, hogy ezek a pedo-repto-gyermekkereskedő-sátánista-kannibálok a világunkban a 'bukott angyalok', ők a Sátán serege.

