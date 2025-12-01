And the last card will be the extraterrestrial threat

In 2001, Carol Rosin, assistant to NASA's head of rocketry Wernher von Braun, describes how the elite will create a series of threats to justify space-based weapons, the last of which was the "extraterrestrial threat", This was all a series of lies to deceive the masses

Wernher von Braun knew all of NASA was a lie (there he is on the studio set of the fake moon landing). He even had Psalm 19:1 written on his tombstone as a last message to humanity about the true nature of our universe: "The heavens declare the Glory of God. And the Firmament showeth His handywork"

The earth is flat and still. It is covered by a firmament. There are no such thing as aliens. They will be Fallen Angels, Nephilim and/or Demons masquerading as such to deceive the masses.