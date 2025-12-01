And the last card will be the extraterrestrial threat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 2001, Carol Rosin, assistant to NASA's head of rocketry Wernher von Braun, describes how the elite will create a series of threats to justify space-based weapons, the last of which was the "extraterrestrial threat", This was all a series of lies to deceive the masses
Wernher von Braun knew all of NASA was a lie (there he is on the studio set of the fake moon landing). He even had Psalm 19:1 written on his tombstone as a last message to humanity about the true nature of our universe: "The heavens declare the Glory of God. And the Firmament showeth His handywork"
The earth is flat and still. It is covered by a firmament. There are no such thing as aliens. They will be Fallen Angels, Nephilim and/or Demons masquerading as such to deceive the masses.