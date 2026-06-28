The Atomic Bombs and the Wars Legacy

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Did the atomic bombs end World War II... or change the world forever? ☢️
Discover the history behind one of humanity's most controversial decisions.
🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/7gx31pK2euYIMJY06e1Uzl?si=52cd4e6780e64173
#WorldWarII
#atomicbomb
#hiroshimanagasaki
#WarHistory
#NuclearHistory
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