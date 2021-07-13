100) A Última Pandemia da Organização Internacional de Chantagem

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Ver também a actualização (Março 2022): WHO's NEW WORLD ORDER - what you can do in the next 18 months to safe our world: https://www.brighteon.com/35cd3458-1f14-4d07-988a-157e0ae92cee
Espelho de #ClaireEdwards Uncensored:
Resumo: 192) International Blackmail Pandemic Organisation: https://www.brighteon.com/6a3cc99d-1245-406f-9c50-5d96f4bac156
» Entrevista completa - 187) Astrid Stuckelberger WHO whistleblower - vaccines as a bioweapon to depopulate - International Organisation Scam: https://www.brighteon.com/2969e46b-cd98-4673-932c-cccc37f65d56
Intoxicação aguda e cronicalizante (CoVID longa) causado pelo envenenamento de óxido de grafeno reduzido.
Veja o Estudo preliminar da Universidade de Almeria sobre o conteúdo do frasco da vacina Comirnaty (Pfizer): https://www.docdroid.net/rNgtxyh/microscopia-de-vial-corminaty-dr-campra-firma-e-1-fusionado-pdf
2008 | “Vaccine bonds” offered in Japan will help save children’s lives in the developing world: https://www.gavi.org/news/media-room/vaccine-bonds-offered-japan-will-help-save-childrens-lives-developing-world
Could a universal coronavirus vaccine soon be a reality? COVID-19 is unlikely to be the last new coronavirus we ever see. Scientists are already trying to make a one-size-fits-all vaccine to stop a future coronavirus epidemic in its tracks. https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/could-universal-coronavirus-vaccine-soon-be-reality
Chantagem sobre classe política usando a meteorologia como arma: Tracking the Global Mafia Ep#1 - Ireland, Haiti & Weather Weapons: https://rumble.com/vjt9zp-tracking-the-global-mafia-ep1-ireland-haiti-and-weather-weapons.html | https://www.bitchute.com/video/OghypG4Qy85m/
Mais:
99) Efeito de ressonância e o reportado contágio dos injectados: https://www.brighteon.com/02880e80-903b-4aec-b0ec-2001d830f84f
98) 5G: confissão e grafenização da população: https://www.brighteon.com/3e126c82-b079-4272-8df3-bd84c5d10958
97) VACINADOS - RFID2020 verifique com Bluetooth 5: https://www.brighteon.com/c0114632-e50d-4859-976b-d29f28d46f4c
95) Portugueses: sobretudo veneno (grafeno), não infecção! https://www.brighteon.com/c0114632-e50d-4859-976b-d29f28d46f4c
94) Faseamento Vacinal Global (2020-2025): https://www.brighteon.com/b84e89e8-6d3e-4a96-b081-22b8c92f2eb8
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/