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100) A Última Pandemia da Organização Internacional de Chantagem
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
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114 views • July 13, 2021

Ver também a actualização (Março 2022): WHO's NEW WORLD ORDER - what you can do in the next 18 months to safe our world: https://www.brighteon.com/35cd3458-1f14-4d07-988a-157e0ae92cee


Espelho de #ClaireEdwards Uncensored:

 Resumo: 192) International Blackmail Pandemic Organisation: https://www.brighteon.com/6a3cc99d-1245-406f-9c50-5d96f4bac156

» Entrevista completa - 187) Astrid Stuckelberger WHO whistleblower - vaccines as a bioweapon to depopulate - International Organisation Scam: https://www.brighteon.com/2969e46b-cd98-4673-932c-cccc37f65d56


Intoxicação aguda e cronicalizante (CoVID longa) causado pelo envenenamento de óxido de grafeno reduzido.

Veja o Estudo preliminar da Universidade de Almeria sobre o conteúdo do frasco da vacina Comirnaty (Pfizer): https://www.docdroid.net/rNgtxyh/microscopia-de-vial-corminaty-dr-campra-firma-e-1-fusionado-pdf

2008 | “Vaccine bonds” offered in Japan will help save children’s lives in the developing world: https://www.gavi.org/news/media-room/vaccine-bonds-offered-japan-will-help-save-childrens-lives-developing-world

Could a universal coronavirus vaccine soon be a reality? COVID-19 is unlikely to be the last new coronavirus we ever see. Scientists are already trying to make a one-size-fits-all vaccine to stop a future coronavirus epidemic in its tracks. https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/could-universal-coronavirus-vaccine-soon-be-reality


Chantagem sobre classe política usando a meteorologia como arma: Tracking the Global Mafia Ep#1 - Ireland, Haiti & Weather Weapons: https://rumble.com/vjt9zp-tracking-the-global-mafia-ep1-ireland-haiti-and-weather-weapons.html | https://www.bitchute.com/video/OghypG4Qy85m/


Mais:

99) Efeito de ressonância e o reportado contágio dos injectados: https://www.brighteon.com/02880e80-903b-4aec-b0ec-2001d830f84f

98) 5G: confissão e grafenização da população: https://www.brighteon.com/3e126c82-b079-4272-8df3-bd84c5d10958

97) VACINADOS - RFID2020 verifique com Bluetooth 5: https://www.brighteon.com/c0114632-e50d-4859-976b-d29f28d46f4c

95) Portugueses: sobretudo veneno (grafeno), não infecção! https://www.brighteon.com/c0114632-e50d-4859-976b-d29f28d46f4c

94) Faseamento Vacinal Global (2020-2025): https://www.brighteon.com/b84e89e8-6d3e-4a96-b081-22b8c92f2eb8


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

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