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05 The Leo Frank Case Chapter I Crime Discovered at the National Pencil Company Atlanta, Georgia 1913
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11 views • October 03, 2021
Photoshop has been used to create images that help bring the story of a 13 year old factory girl, murdered in Atlanta in 1913. This story remains controversial as the Jewish community does not believe that the accused factory superintendent was the murderer. Although the superintendent has a documented history of inappropriate behavior with young girls and was found guilty in every examination of the evidence up to the Supreme Court of the United States, they believe that the black man, who is the only other person having contact with Mary Phagan at the exact hour of the crime, is the guilty man. Watch the chapters of this book and decide for yourself.
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