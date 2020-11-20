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Part 23 of 23 The New World Order Was Set Up 100 Years Ago
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195 views • November 20, 2020
I couldn't have said it better myself. Big Thanks to the CorbettReport.
The US lost its "independence" when Hitler's scientists began experimenting with US poor and patriots. Fools. Nothing is free.
Today the USA govt says that there are no studies on 5G technology, yet Clinton apologized for 30 years of EMF experiments on humans on October 3, 1995 - in the middle of the Whitewater Investigation, which was followed by another impeachment. What did our DoD do with the scientists' notes?
It should shock you that our prestigious colleges and universities were also involved. https://www.c-span.org/video/?67458-1/human-radiation-experiments-report.
So knowing this, it should not surprise you that Trump pulled the US out of the International Criminal Court. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-diplomacy-treaty-idUSKCN1MD2CP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYt3hsAWZNk
This move followed the Torture Report that was completed on the Cheney Administration. That presidency was much like the Truman presidency dropping a bomb to start the cold war. Japan had been trying to surrender to the US months before those bombs dropped.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYt3hsAWZNk
All governments benefit from this fake covid crisis. No one benefits more than China, Walmart, Home Depot and Amazon.
The US lost its "independence" when Hitler's scientists began experimenting with US poor and patriots. Fools. Nothing is free.
Today the USA govt says that there are no studies on 5G technology, yet Clinton apologized for 30 years of EMF experiments on humans on October 3, 1995 - in the middle of the Whitewater Investigation, which was followed by another impeachment. What did our DoD do with the scientists' notes?
It should shock you that our prestigious colleges and universities were also involved. https://www.c-span.org/video/?67458-1/human-radiation-experiments-report.
So knowing this, it should not surprise you that Trump pulled the US out of the International Criminal Court. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-diplomacy-treaty-idUSKCN1MD2CP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYt3hsAWZNk
This move followed the Torture Report that was completed on the Cheney Administration. That presidency was much like the Truman presidency dropping a bomb to start the cold war. Japan had been trying to surrender to the US months before those bombs dropped.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYt3hsAWZNk
All governments benefit from this fake covid crisis. No one benefits more than China, Walmart, Home Depot and Amazon.
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