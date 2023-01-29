Benjamin Netanyahu on the genetic database being built in Israel, and how his country's people was used as a petri dish to be experimented on by big pharma.
You wanna know what the plan was with the "covid pandemic", for you...
Well here it is.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.