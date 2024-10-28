BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BIG BADA BOOM !! Russian Glide Bomb !!
Tilt
Tilt
326 followers
171 views • 6 months ago

RT News, I added the 5th Element Scene.

https://www.rt.com/russia/606624-russian-glide-bomb-obliterates-ukraine-hq/ Russian glide bomb obliterates Ukrainian headquarters – MOD

A single strike targeted high-rise building where command staff were positioned in Volchansk, Kharkov Region, officials have said

Russian warplanes have obliterated a Ukrainian-held building in the border Kharkov Region where a number of officers were posted, the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced on Monday, releasing video footage of the strike.


The ministry said in a statement that its forces had destroyed a Ukrainian temporary deployment point near the town of Volchansk, which is about six miles from the Russian border. The area around the town has been the scene of fierce fighting since Russia launched its offensive in Kharkov Region to establish a ‘cordon sanitaire’ to protect civilians from repeated shelling.


Keywords
russiaukrainert newsglide bomb
