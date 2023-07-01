Create New Account
Pope Francis Honors evil PISS CHRIST Artist at Vatican
Published 17 hours ago

Dr. Taylor Marshall


June 30, 2023


Pope Francis Honors PISS CHRIST Artist at Vatican


Pope Francis publicly honored the blasphemous “artist” named Andres Serrano, who created the sacriligious image of a crucifix of Jesus immersed in human urine.


