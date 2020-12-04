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Doctor Knows Best
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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133 views • December 04, 2020
Dec 3, 2020

Israeli News Live

Doctor Knows Best


In the 70’s it was the popular TV show Father knows Best that captivated audiences across America. Now the public is captivated by the media and their panelof doctors but there are a few good doctors that really know what’s best and thus our title “Doctor Knows Best”
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Steven Ben-Nun
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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