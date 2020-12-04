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Doctor Knows Best
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133 views • December 04, 2020
Dec 3, 2020
Israeli News Live
Doctor Knows Best
In the 70’s it was the popular TV show Father knows Best that captivated audiences across America. Now the public is captivated by the media and their panelof doctors but there are a few good doctors that really know what’s best and thus our title “Doctor Knows Best”
Thank you for your support
https://israelinewslive.org/
NOTE: Some donors have reported that when making online donations they have had to click more than once before it would accept their gift. This issue should have been repaired but if not here is a direct link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=aNXWcDNr7PODKIAwNusA3BgF-d80nxnfq6qTvy-0VXMFxdWcofUqS9cgYcntoa2Vm1pjh8gnpC8D9011
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Steven Ben-Nun
8297 Champions Gate Blvd #442
Champions Gate FL 33896
Channel Links:
iconnectFX: Hezbollah Runs for the Hills - iConnectFX™
DeNoon Institute: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0_DC652QB0YZra4rA6S38Q
Steven Ben-Nun: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsZ1eRloJj0ZwFQOcMopqJQ
Brand New tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Israelinewslive
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IsraeliNewsLive
https://iconnectfx.com/view/b1febbd1-e735-eb11-9979-00505682f257
Israeli News Live
Doctor Knows Best
In the 70’s it was the popular TV show Father knows Best that captivated audiences across America. Now the public is captivated by the media and their panelof doctors but there are a few good doctors that really know what’s best and thus our title “Doctor Knows Best”
Thank you for your support
https://israelinewslive.org/
NOTE: Some donors have reported that when making online donations they have had to click more than once before it would accept their gift. This issue should have been repaired but if not here is a direct link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=aNXWcDNr7PODKIAwNusA3BgF-d80nxnfq6qTvy-0VXMFxdWcofUqS9cgYcntoa2Vm1pjh8gnpC8D9011
EMP Shield: https://www.empshield.com/
Steven Ben-Nun
8297 Champions Gate Blvd #442
Champions Gate FL 33896
Channel Links:
iconnectFX: Hezbollah Runs for the Hills - iConnectFX™
DeNoon Institute: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0_DC652QB0YZra4rA6S38Q
Steven Ben-Nun: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsZ1eRloJj0ZwFQOcMopqJQ
Brand New tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Israelinewslive
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IsraeliNewsLive
https://iconnectfx.com/view/b1febbd1-e735-eb11-9979-00505682f257
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