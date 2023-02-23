Yahushaman and The House of Yah - The Ten Commndment Cut

This is the Real and Exact Place where the Ten Commandment Cut Out by the Fiery Finger of Yahuah has been found.

Including discarded top stones and rubble from the time when Yahuah himself cut out the Original Ten Commandments with His own hand! There is no other place on this mountain like this!

To my knowledge I am the first person to notice this cut out on Google Earth in 2012, at the real location of this holy mountain. I believe it is now obscured.

Please correct me if I am wrong. However I am pleased to have found it after asking Yahuah to show me great and mighty things I do not know, which I often do ask in this way to receive revelation, so all the glory goes to Yahuah.