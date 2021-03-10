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U.S. Social Credit Score: CDC Grants 'Taste of Freedom' to Vaccinated Class
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210 views • March 10, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the expanding medical tyranny as the CDC grants limited freedoms to the submissive class who took the vaccines. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6047e515d5195b3673400d00
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