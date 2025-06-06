Georgy Sokolov of Wirex talks Crypto, Wallets, Transactions, Rollups, and more

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Georgy Sokolov, Co-Founder of Wirex, recently shared insights on the evolving landscape of crypto payments, wallets, and blockchain infrastructure during Zeeve Rollup Day in Bangkok. He emphasized the industry's shift towards decentralized, non-custodial solutions, driven by trust issues and the need for scalable, user-controlled financial tools.